China's Liu wins men's 1,000m gold at ISU Short Track World Cup in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:26, December 11, 2023

Gold medalist Liu Shaoang (C) of China, silver medalist Park Ji Won (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Jang Sungwoo of South Korea pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1000m event at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic champion Liu Shaoang seized the spotlight at the ISU World Cup Short Track here on Sunday when he earned the host country the sole gold medal of the tournament with victory in the men's 1,000m event.

On the final day of the three-day competition, China also won four bronze medals to elevate its overall medal count to 10 (one gold, four silver and five bronze).

In the men's 1,000m race, William Dandjinou of Canada crossed the line first but received a penalty. Liu, who finished second with a time of 1:23.696, thus was awarded the title. South Korea's Park Jiwon and Jang Sungwoo secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Kristen Santos Griswold and Corinne Stoddard made a 1-2 finish for the United States in the women's 1,000m race, with China's Gong Li coming third.

The Netherlands captured two gold medals on Sunday, with Xandra Velzeboer winning the women's 500 meters with a time of 42.128 and victory in the women's 3,000m relay.

Despite Dandjinou's disqualification in the men's 1,000m, Canada still claimed two gold medals. Jordan Pierre-Gilles won the men's 500m with a time of 40.666, followed by compatriot Steven Dubois and Sun Long of China. The Canadians also triumphed in the men's 5,000m relay.

Liu Shaoang of China competes during the men's 1000m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Liu Shaoang (C) of China, silver medalist Park Ji Won (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Jang Sungwoo of South Korea pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1000m event at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Kristen Santos-Griswold (C) of the United States, silver medalist Corinne Stoddard (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Gong Li of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the women's 1000m event at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kristen Santos-Griswold (L) and Corinne Stoddard of the United States celebrate after the women's 1000m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li (2nd L) of China competes during the women's 1000m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Jordan Pierre-Gilles (C) of Canada, silver medalist Steven Dubois (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Sun Long of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 500m(2) event at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jordan Pierre-Gilles (L) and Steven Dubois of Canada celebrate after the men's 500m(2) final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Team Canada celebrate after winning the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)