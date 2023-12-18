Home>>
Shandong takes three golds at National Short Track Speed Skating
(Xinhua) 13:28, December 18, 2023
HARBIN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Shandong province took three out of the five gold medals on offer at the 2023-24 National Short Track Speedskating Championships on Sunday.
An Kai and Jia Huiling, both of Shandong, took the men's and women's 1,000m titles respectively, before they teamed up with other four members to win the 2,000m mixed team event for Shandong.
At the championships held in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the women's 3,000m relay event was won by Heilongjiang while Jilin took the men's 5,000m relay title.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China takes 2 golds at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
- China's Gong wins women's 1500m(1) bronze at ISU Short Track World Cup in Seoul
- China's Liu wins men's 1,000m gold at ISU Short Track World Cup in Beijing
- China's Gao takes gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Poland
- Liu Shaoang stays clam after crash as home skaters get superstar treatment at Short Track World Cup in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.