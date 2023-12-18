Shandong takes three golds at National Short Track Speed Skating

Xinhua) 13:28, December 18, 2023

HARBIN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Shandong province took three out of the five gold medals on offer at the 2023-24 National Short Track Speedskating Championships on Sunday.

An Kai and Jia Huiling, both of Shandong, took the men's and women's 1,000m titles respectively, before they teamed up with other four members to win the 2,000m mixed team event for Shandong.

At the championships held in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the women's 3,000m relay event was won by Heilongjiang while Jilin took the men's 5,000m relay title.

