China takes 2 golds at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Xinhua) 13:15, December 18, 2023

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China collected two gold medals at the 2023-24 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup here on Sunday.

In the men's 500m race, Liu Shaoang surpassed South Korean Seo Yi-ra at the last moment, and won the first gold medal for China with a time of 41.196 seconds.

"The semifinal was very intense, and I was in the fifth lane in the final. I was going to help Liu Shaolin, but after he fell, I just kept speeding up," Liu Shaoang told Xinhua. "When the final result came out, we all felt very happy."

In the men's 5,000m relay final, Liu Shaoang, Li Wenlong, Ren Ziwei and Sun Long took the second gold for China through wonderful cooperation and unremitting efforts.

"All of our team members take the 5,000m relay very serious," Sun told reporters. "The fact that we can win also proves that our team is very united."

In the women's 500m final, China's Wang Ye finished third. Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands and her teammate Selma Poutsma tied for the gold medal with the same time of 43.128.

In the women's 3,000m relay final, the Chinese team of Fan Kexin, Gong Li, Qu Chunyu and Zang Yize got the bronze medal, while the Netherlands and South Korea won the gold and the silver respectively.

