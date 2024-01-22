China adds 2 golds in short track speed skating at Gangwon 2024

Xinhua) 10:49, January 22, 2024

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China continued to shine in short track speed skating at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games, registering another two gold medals and one silver here on Sunday.

China got off to a good start at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday, as Yang Jingru claimed the Chinese delegation's first gold medal in the women's 1,500m and her teammate Li Jinzi came in second, while Zhang Xinzhe clinched a silver in the men's 1,500m.

Yang and Li rode on the momentum in Sunday's women's 1,000m race in dramatic fashion. Li tumbled following a collision with Dutch athlete Angel Daleman at the start of the final, before the referee sent off Daleman and ruled a rematch.

The Chinese duo were unstoppable after the restart, with Li winning the race with one minute and 40.803 seconds, followed by Yang at 1:40.996.

Li noted that she was not affected by the incident at the beginning. "I was not injured and recovered quickly to adjust well. Tomorrow I have the 500m race to compete. As my ability at the start is not good, I want to make a breakthrough," she said.

Zhang Bohao and Zhang Xinzhe had initially completed a one-two finish in the men's 1,000m event, but Zhang Bohao was later penalized, thus moving Zhang Xinzhe up to the highest podium with one minute and 26.257 seconds.

"I have a better understanding of the Chinese saying 'one minute on the stage takes 10 years of practice.' Now that I have been here, I need to showcase myself without leaving any regrets," said Zhang Xinzhe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)