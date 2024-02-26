Feature: Olympic champion Sui extends figure skating dream off the rink

Xinhua) 16:00, February 26, 2024

HOHHOT, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- In the figure skating arena at China's 14th National Winter Games, Olympic champion Sui Wenjing wasn't gliding across the ice, but standing beside the rink.

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Sui and her partner Han Cong clinched gold in pairs figure skating, marking a pinnacle for Chinese figure skating on the Olympic stage, following in the footsteps of Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo's triumph at Vancouver 2010.

Since then, Sui has not taken part in competitive figure skating and has instead embarked on various new roles: becoming a choreographer, director and writer, as well as pursuing a master's degree. Despite stepping away from competition, she came back to her beloved rink, continuing to pursue her dreams beyond the ice rink.

Reflecting on her journey, Sui reminisced about the pivotal moment in 2015 when Canada's Lori Nichol sparked her aspiration to become a professional choreographer.

"I saw her working with such passion and creativity, and I thought, isn't this my dream too?" said Sui. "I want to weave dreams through my creativity, assisting athletes in creating a better future."

Now Sui's dreams have come true. Over the past two years, Sui has choreographed programs for single skaters, pairs and synchronized skating teams. She aims to convey traditional Chinese culture through performances and programs with a belief that Chinese skaters can tell authentic stories of their own culture.

In September 2023, when Chinese pair Shi Wenning and Wang Zhiyu debuted at the ISU Junior Grand Prix, Sui boldly incorporated ethnic music of China into their program. Despite initial concerns about international judges' understanding of the cultural elements, their performance saw them clinched a medal.

"I think people can relate to good art. International judges and the world will gradually understand our Chinese culture," concluded Sui.

Looking ahead, Sui aspires to continue learning and creating more profound programs featuring Chinese culture. She has also taken on the role of directing young figure skaters, helping them develop their unique personalities on ice.

The Olympic champion has had her hands full in the past two years, from publishing her autobiography to studying various forms of dance, obtaining a national-level figure skating technical expert certificate and delving into piano and music theory.

Once Sui made a speech about her story, a student's reaction impressed her a lot. "After I shared my story about the Olympics, she hugged me and said 'You go ahead, I'll be right there.' I was so moved," revealed Sui, adding that she believes her creativity and passion can ignite a spark in young hearts, even if it is just the tiniest bit of encouragement towards chasing their dreams.

On the other side of the ice rink, her former partner Han Cong was now seated in the technical official's stand, diligently grading each skater. Once hand-in-hand on the ice, now seated at opposite ends, their dedication to a shared vision of figure skating remains unwavering.

