In pics: speed skating events at China's 14th National Winter Games

Xinhua) 09:36, February 27, 2024

Jiang Jiamin of Hebei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Chen Aoyu of Hebei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Chen Sijia of Hubei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Chen Aoyu (L) of Hebei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Zou Xinyue of Jilin competes during the junior women's 500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yu Shihui of Heilongjiang competes during the junior women's 500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Wang Yingying of Xinjiang competes during the junior women's 500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Jian of Hebei competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Li Wenhao of Hebei competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Zhang Jian of Hebei competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Liu Hanbin of Beijing competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

