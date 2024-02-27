In pics: speed skating events at China's 14th National Winter Games
Jiang Jiamin of Hebei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Chen Aoyu of Hebei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Chen Sijia of Hubei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Chen Aoyu (L) of Hebei competes during the junior women's 3000m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Zou Xinyue of Jilin competes during the junior women's 500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Yu Shihui of Heilongjiang competes during the junior women's 500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Wang Yingying of Xinjiang competes during the junior women's 500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Zhang Jian of Hebei competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Li Wenhao of Hebei competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Zhang Jian of Hebei competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Liu Hanbin of Beijing competes during the junior men's 1500m A final of speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Olympic champion Sui extends figure skating dream off the rink
- China's Wang Ye wins gold at ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships
- Chinese teenage skaters' "rabbit tactic" goes viral
- China's Peng Cheng/Wang Lei rank 6th in Four Continents pairs event
- First Jilin Songhua River Skating Marathon kicks off in NE China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.