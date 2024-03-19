Highlights of ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Xinhua) 11:07, March 19, 2024

Peng Cheng (L)/Wang Lei of China practice pair skating during the practice session of the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, March 18, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

