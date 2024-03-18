Teamwork fuels China's triumph at short-track speed skating worlds

March 18, 2024

ROTTERDAM, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese national short-track speed skating team concluded their World Championships campaign in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with an outstanding haul of four gold medals, reflecting their excellence in skill, strategy, and teamwork.

Sun Long's win in the men's 1,500m race marked a milestone as China's 100th gold in the history of the tournament. The team's success was further highlighted on the final day with victories in both the mixed relay and men's relay.

The entire coaching staff and athletes unanimously credited their exemplary results to the team's unified efforts.

"Today's victories in the relay events are a true reflection of our collective strength and determination. The team's solidarity and exceptional execution were evident. Our athletes share a harmonious bond, engaging in constant communication, video analysis, and mutual learning, especially mastering the intricate baton exchanges," said head coach Zhang Jing.

Dispelling pre-tournament rumors of internal discord, the team's performance underscored their cohesion and mutual support.

"I am incredibly blessed to have won gold with such an outstanding team. It's a beautiful experience to represent our country and sing the national anthem together," shared Liu Shaolin, underlining the importance of unity in achieving greatness in short track speed skating.

"I believe that our athletes are professionals both on and off the field. Changes, including those on the international stage, are normal. I trust that they can accurately assess themselves and effectively block out the noise, focusing solely on their training and competitions," Zhang said.

While competitors from South Korea and the Netherlands encountered unexpected errors and infractions among teammates, China showcased a more serene performance.

Notably, in the men's 1,500m final, disqualification of South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon for a foul against his teammate led to Sun being awarded the gold medal. Similarly, the Dutch team faced mishaps in both relay events, with skaters slipping off the track, dashing their hopes for the championship.

"We emphasized the importance of focusing on details and maintaining a clean race from the start, and we achieved that," Zhang proudly stated.

Lin Xiaojun emerged as one of the championship's brightest stars, securing two relay gold medals and the individual gold in the men's 500m race. The 27-year-old skater distinguished himself as the only active skater to have won all individual events from 500m to 3,000m (not included in the current championships) and all relay events at the tournament.

"I'm deeply grateful for the support from Chinese ice sports fans. Our team's unity was our greatest strength," Lin expressed.

