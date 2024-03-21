Highlights of ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Xinhua) 13:31, March 21, 2024

Peng Cheng (L)/Wang Lei of China compete in pairs short program of the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

Peng Cheng (2nd R)/Wang Lei (2nd L) of China wait for their results after competing in pairs short program of the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

Nella Pelkonen of Finland competes during the women short program at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

Eliska Brezinova of the Czech Republic competes during the women short program at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

Vanesa Selmekova of Slovakia competes during the women short program at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

Meda Variakojyte of Lithuania competes during the women short program at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)

