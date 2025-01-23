China claims first medal at Torino 2025 as South Korea sweeps short-track

Xinhua) 13:15, January 23, 2025

TURIN, Italy, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China earned its first medal at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games while South Korea continued its gold medal haul in the short track speed skating event on Wednesday.

China earned its first medal of the Games when in the short track speed skating women's 500m, Hao Weiying finished second with a time of 44.825 seconds, just 0.108 seconds behind South Korea's Kim Gil-li. Seo Whi-min, another South Korean skater, claimed the bronze.

China took its second medal later in the mixed team relay where South Korea secured gold with a time of 2:44.042, followed by China in 2:44.631 for a silver, while Kazakhstan earned the bronze.

South Korea's Kim Tae-sung and Lee Dong-hyun added to their medal tally in the men's 500m, winning gold and bronze, respectively. Japan's Shogo Miyata finished in second place.

The team has dominated the event, winning all five short-track competitions and finishing their Torino 2025 campaign with five gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

In curling, Switzerland defeated Canada 6-1 to secure the bronze medal in the men's event, while Canada's women's team claimed bronze with a 7-3 victory over Norway. Gold medal matches for both events are scheduled for Thursday.

In men's ice hockey, Canada defeated Slovakia 3-1 to claim the gold medal. Ukraine secured bronze with a 5-3 win against the United States.

