China ends South Korea's short track sweep as Torino Universiade concludes

Xinhua) 11:03, January 24, 2025

Members of Team China celebrate winning the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

China secured its only gold medal at Torino 2025 from the men's 5000m short track rely as the Winter Universiade came to a close on Thursday.

TURIN, Italy, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skaters delivered a thrilling performance in the men's 5000m short track speed skating relay final on the last day of the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games on Thursday, securing the Chinese delegation's only gold medal at the Games.

The victory also ended South Korea's bid for a clean sweep of all nine gold medals in the sport.

The Chinese team, consisting of Liu Guanyi, Song Guixu, Li Kun, and Zhang Tianyi, clocked an impressive time of six minutes and 57.044 seconds to take gold. Japan finished second, and Kazakhstan claimed the bronze medal.

The high-stakes relay final provided a dramatic conclusion to the short track speed skating competition. France and South Korea initially led the race, but China gained momentum midway through. With 21 laps remaining, South Korea's Kim Tae-sung, a key contender, fell, giving China a decisive advantage. The team held their lead to the finish.

Li Kun (1st L) celebrates with teammates after crossing the finish line. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

"This gold medal means everything to us," said Li, visibly emotional. "It was the last event for our team at the Games, and we carried the weight of expectations. We gave everything we had and fought until the very end. It feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium."

The Chinese short track team faced numerous challenges leading up to the Games, including delayed arrival of essential equipment.

"Our skaters and coaches dealt with a lot of pressure and difficulties, including delayed luggage and equipment issues. But everyone pushed through and gave their all," said Wang Zijian, the team's manager. "Winning this gold medal is a testament to the resilience and unity of the team."

South Korea, however, dominated the short track events throughout the Games, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in the sport. Led by world champion Kim Gil-li, South Korea captured gold in the first eight events.

The 20-year-old Kim excelled in all five races she competed in-the women's 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay, and mixed team relay-making her one of the most decorated athletes of the Games.

Song Yifei (R) and Xing Ailin of Team China compete in the women's 3000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Earlier on Thursday, China secured two medals on the ice rink. The women's 3000m relay team, featuring Xing Ailin, Zhang Yan, Song Yifei, and Hao Weiying, earned a silver medal. South Korea won gold, their eighth short track title of the tournament, while France finished third.

Hao, who had previously secured silver in the 500m race on Wednesday, added a bronze in the women's 1000m final, where South Korea's Kim Gil-li and Seo Whi-min claimed gold and silver, respectively.

France topped the overall medal table with 18 golds, eight silvers, and 14 bronzes. South Korea placed second with eight golds, six silvers, and six bronzes, followed by Finland with eight golds, three silvers, and four bronzes. The Chinese delegation concluded the Torino 2025 Winter Universiade with one gold, three silvers, and one bronze.

The closing ceremony at Piazzetta Reale in Turin featured magic, dancing, and a festive farewell as student-athletes celebrated the end of the Games.

