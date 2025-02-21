Highlights of ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Ren Junfei (L) and Xing Jianing of China compete during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Ren Junfei (Front) and Xing Jianing of China compete during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Xiao Zixi (R) and He Linghao of China compete during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Xiao Zixi (Front) and He Linghao of China compete during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Peng Zhiming of China competes during the men's short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Chen Yudong of China competes during the men's short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Dai Daiwei of China competes during the men's short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

