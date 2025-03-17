Highlights of ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing
Xandra Velzeboer (Front) of the Netherlands competes during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Xandra Velzeboer (L) of the Netherlands falls down during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Zhang Chutong of China (C) competes during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
William Dandjinou (L) of Canada competes during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Natalia Maliszewska (R) of Poland competes during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Steven Dubois (L) of Canada competes during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Thomas Nadalini (R) of Italy competes during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Skaters compete during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Zhang Chutong (L) of China competes during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Skaters competes during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Zhang Chutong of China crosses the finish line during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Zhang Chutong of China competes during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Zhang Chutong (L) of China competes during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Hayashi Kosei (front) of Japan competes during the men's 1000m rep. semifinal at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Steven Dubois (L) and William Dandjinou of Canada compete during the Mixed Team Relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Beijing, China, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photos
- Tea harvesting begins in Qiandao Lake region, E China's Zhejiang
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
Related Stories
- China's Han claims 2nd bronze at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen
- China's Han, Ning win medals at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Poland
- Highlights of ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
- China concludes short track speed skating Milan event with 1 gold, 1 bronze
- China's Sun wins 500m gold at short track speed skating Milano 2026 test event
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.