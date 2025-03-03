China's Han claims 2nd bronze at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen

Xinhua) 09:47, March 03, 2025

THE HAGUE, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese speed skater Han Mei secured her second bronze medal of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Saturday, bringing a strong close to her World Cup season.

After finishing third in Friday's 1,500m, Han clocked 1:14.80 in the women's 1,000m for another bronze. Competing alongside home favorite Jutta Leerdam, Han held her own in a fast race, trailing only winner Leerdam in 1:14.27, and Japan's Miho Takagi in 1:14.49.

"I'm really happy to win two bronze medals. After working on some of my weaknesses from the previous two stops, I feel that my form has been a bit more stable recently," the 27-year-old told Xinhua.

The result also put Han in third place of the World Cup standings over the distance, which she admitted being "beyond expectation" after she skipped the Milwaukee stop to prepare for the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

Also on Saturday, Dutch skater Jenning de Boo thrilled the home crowd with his second win in as many days, taking gold in the men's 1,000m with a time of 1:07.45. The 500m winner on Friday edged out American Cooper McLeod (1:07.87) and compatriot Tim Prins (1:07.98). China's Ning Zhongyan narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in 1:08.07.

The men's long-distance battle wrapped up with Norway's Sander Eitrem securing the overall trophy, while Chris Huizinga of the Netherlands took the 5,000m victory in 6:08.07 on Saturday. Eitrem claimed silver, while Beau Snellink of the Netherlands finished third. Italy's Davide Ghiotto, wearing an aerodynamic helmet in a bid to hold onto the trophy, struggled and finished 12th.

In the women's 3,000m, Norway's Ragne Wiklund defended her long-distance World Cup title, overcoming recent back spasms to win in 3:57.41. Joy Beune of the Netherlands and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida rounded out the podium.

The final day of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup on Sunday features the men's and women's team pursuit, 500m, and mass start competitions, and concludes after the mixed relay event.

