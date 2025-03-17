China will continue to work closely with Jordan to promote common development: ambassador

Xinhua) 08:35, March 17, 2025

AMMAN, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work closely with Jordan to promote common development and contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said here on Sunday.

Chen made the remarks during a press conference held in Amman on the outcome of China's recently concluded "two sessions" -- the annual sessions of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

Hailing the "strong complementarity" of both countries in economic structure and calling Jordan a "close partner," Chen said some of China's reform and development policies and measures are consistent with Jordan's modernization drive.

The Chinese ambassador called on Jordan to make use of Chinese exhibitions to promote its products, particularly dates and olive oil, emphasizing the vast opportunities for agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that China will uphold global governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

This year, China will continue to offer initiatives and solutions for hot-spot issues, promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and strive for a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, contributing to peace and stability in the Middle East, he said.

