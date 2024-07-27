Chinese artists give dazzling performance at Jerash Festival in Jordan

Xinhua) 16:03, July 27, 2024

AMMAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The artists of China's Yunnan Culture and Art Troupe's artists presented on Friday a dazzling performance at the 38th Jerash Festival in Jordan.

The performance at the main square of the archaeological site of Jerash consisted of traditional dances that reflected the diversity of Chinese folk arts, along with acrobatic shows and Yunnan Opera.

The troupe used traditional costumes and musical instruments, which added a unique artistic touch to its performance.

Present at the event were Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong, Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar, as well as members of the organizing committee of Jerash Festival and members of the Chinese culture center in Amman.

The 38th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts kicked off on Wednesday in the ancient historic city of Jerash, some 50 km north of Amman, featuring cultural and artistic events, including a series of poetry evenings with poets from Jordan and the Arab world, among other activities.

