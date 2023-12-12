Strike takes place in Jordan to support Palestinian people in Gaza

Xinhua) 08:47, December 12, 2023

This photo shows closed shops in Jordan's Amman due to a strike in support of Palestinian people in Gaza, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A United Nations-run school is closed in Jordan's Amman due to a strike in support of Palestinian people in Gaza, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

This photo shows a closed shop in Jordan's Amman due to a strike in support of Palestinian people in Gaza, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

This photo shows closed shops in Jordan's Amman due to a strike in support of Palestinian people in Gaza, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

