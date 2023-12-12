Chinese, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza situation on phone

Xinhua) 08:28, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China's position on the conflict can be summarized as realizing a cease-fire and ending the conflict as soon as possible, ensuring humanitarian relief, and returning to the two-state solution.

Wang said China stands ready to implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their two meetings this year and push the bilateral ties toward stable and far-reaching development.

China supports Iran and Saudi Arabia to further improve relations, promote the unity and cooperation of countries in the region and truly hold regional peace and security in their own hands, Wang said.

