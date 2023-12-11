UN chief says won't give up on pushing for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 14:38, December 11, 2023

DOHA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged on Sunday not to give up on pushing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, despite "the preeminent forum for peaceful resolution of international disputes is paralyzed by geostrategic divisions."

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 21st Doha Forum in Qatar, Guterres stated, "I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared."

"Regrettably the Security Council failed to do it but that does not make it less necessary. So, I can promise I will not give up," he said.

On Friday, the United States vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council aimed at promoting a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Many countries expressed disappointment and regret over the decision.

The annual Doha Forum focuses on topics including regional and international situations, and global challenges, among others. Themed "Building Shared Futures," this year's two-day forum features discussions on issues such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, geopolitics, energy security, sustainable development, and the digital economy.

