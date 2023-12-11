China calls for ceasefire in Gaza

GENEVA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday called for a truce in Gaza and a response to the health crisis unfolding there, stressing that the fundamental way out of this conflict lies in the two-state solution.

Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, emphasized the urgency of delivering a ceasefire and bringing an end to violence. He made the remark at a special session organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board on the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

China, gravely concerned about the renewed violence in the Gaza Strip, calls on concerned parties to exercise restraint, provide opportunities for peace and grant people peace and stability, Chen said.

China calls on the international community, particularly influential countries concerning the Palestine-Israel issue, to play a responsible role in promoting a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, protecting civilians' rights to subsistence and health, he said.

The ambassador added that it is of paramount importance to resolve the health crisis, saying all parties should spare no effort to ensure the safety of medical personnel and health facilities. They should support the WHO and other humanitarian agencies in providing urgently needed medicine and medical equipment in Gaza, and in treating and transferring the injured.

He said it is necessary to support Palestine in rebuilding medical infrastructure and the development of its public health.

Chen stressed that the two-state solution is the fundamental way out of the present crisis. The Israeli-Palestinian peace talks should be promptly restarted, the two-state solution should be concretely and fully delivered, and the rights of the Palestinian people to statehood, to existence and to return should be realized as soon as possible, the diplomat added.

China has provided assistance in cash through various channels to Palestine and UN agencies since this round of conflict, and has offered food and medicine supplies to the Gaza Strip. China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance according to the needs of the people in Gaza, Chen said.

