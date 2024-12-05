8 Jordanian students receive Chinese ambassador scholarship

AMMAN, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Eight students from six Jordanian universities were awarded the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship for 2024 on Wednesday in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

During the awarding ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong noted that the significant increase in the number of applicants this year reflected a positive momentum of educational cooperation between Jordan and China.

He added that over 700 Chinese students are currently studying at Jordanian universities, and the number of Jordanian students in China is also steadily rising, with a focus on learning the Chinese language.

The recipients expressed their gratitude for the scholarship, stressing that the scholarship is a significant support for their academic and professional endeavors. They pledged to make a contribution to strengthening cooperation and friendship between Jordan and China.

The Chinese Embassy in Jordan established the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" last year to encourage and support outstanding Jordanian students in their academic pursuits.

Six students received the scholarship in 2023. This year, the number of applicants increased to 50 from nine Jordanian universities.

