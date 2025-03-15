People enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, SW China
A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows people enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
People take photos under cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A panoramic drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows people enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A panoramic photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows people enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.