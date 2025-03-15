We Are China

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, SW China

Xinhua) 09:45, March 15, 2025

A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows people enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People take photos under cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A panoramic drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A panoramic photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows people enjoy cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

