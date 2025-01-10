Kunming enters best season to observe black-headed gulls
Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A tourist feeds black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A tourist takes photos of a black-headed gull at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A tourist poses for photos with black-headed gulls at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A tourist feeds black-headed gulls at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Tourists pose for photos with black-headed gulls at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Photos
