Kunming enters best season to observe black-headed gulls

Xinhua) 10:31, January 10, 2025

Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A tourist feeds black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A tourist takes photos of a black-headed gull at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A tourist poses for photos with black-headed gulls at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A tourist feeds black-headed gulls at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists pose for photos with black-headed gulls at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Kunming has entered the best season of the year to observe the black-headed gulls. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

