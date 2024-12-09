China's Kunming steps up efforts to develop night economy

Xinhua) 09:11, December 09, 2024

Tourists stroll on a commercial street at night in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a night fair on a street in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists select flowers on a street at night in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists visit a night fair on a street in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists visit a night fair in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Tourists pose for a photo on a street at night in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists have rice noodles at a restaurant on a street at night in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists select clothes on a street at night in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists walk past a shopping mall in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, Kunming has stepped up its efforts to enrich citizen's life by developing night fair compounds. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

