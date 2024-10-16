UIPM launches Asia-Pacific Development Center in Kunming

GENEVA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) announced Tuesday the launch of the construction of UIPM Asia-Pacific Development Center (APDC) in Kunming, South China.

UIPM President Dr Klaus Schormann and Secretary General Shiny Fang were joined at the ceremony and site visit by Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation (AMPC) Vice President Cassandro Choh (also President of the Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association) and AMPC Secretary General Sangkeong Yeo, as well as National Federation Presidents Otgonbaatar Chultem (Mongolia) and Nishanthe Piyasena (Sri Lanka).

The UIPM Asia-Pacific Development Center headquarters will be in the Kunming Shipen Temple Area of Wuhua district, which includes the UIPM APDC headquarters office, Modern Pentathlon business school, international community and Modern Pentathlon sports park. The Altitude Training Base and International Event Center are planned to be located in Yunnan Central New District.

Schormann said, "Modern Pentathlon has a wide influence in the world and we have already seen exciting growth across the Asian continent. The construction of the Asia-Pacific Development Center will inject new vitality into sport development across the region."

