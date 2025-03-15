Trump says U.S. "had very good, productive" discussions with Putin
WASHINGTON, March 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Friday that his administration "had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday," and there is a very good chance that "this horrible, bloody war" can finally come to an end.
Trump noted in the post on Truth Social that "AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION."
"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared," he added.
The Ukrainian army launched an offensive into Russia's Kursk region in August, seizing about 1,300 square kilometers of land. But as the Russian army intensified its counterattack in recent weeks, the situation of the Ukrainian army in the region is reportedly deteriorating rapidly.
Kremlin confirmed that Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the position of Trump on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but has concerns over remaining unresolved issues.
"So, indeed, there is a lot that needs to be done, but, nevertheless, the president expressed solidarity with Mr. Trump's position," the spokesman said, adding that there were grounds for "cautious optimism" regarding a settlement of the conflict.
