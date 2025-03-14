21 Democratic Attorneys General sue Trump administration over mass layoff in Education Department

Xinhua) 09:53, March 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Xinhua) - A coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sued the Trump administration over its mass layoff in the Education Department, where more than 1,300 federal employees were fired earlier this week.

The group, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, sued the Trump administration in a Massachusetts federal court, calling the action "outrageous," "reckless and illegal."

"This administration may claim to be stopping waste and fraud, but it is clear that their only mission is to take away the necessary services, resources, and funding that students and their families need," said James in a statement.

"Firing half of the Department of Education's workforce will hurt students throughout New York and the nation, especially low-income students and those with disabilities who rely on federal funding. This outrageous effort to leave students behind and deprive them of a quality education is reckless and illegal," James said.

According to U.S. media reports on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education would begin implementing a large-scale layoff plan that evening. The department had about 4,000 employees, and approximately 1,300 employees were expected to be laid off.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he intends to dismantle the Education Department and return its functions to the states. He also said that the primary responsibility of the new Secretary of Education is to dismantle the department.

Previously, several policies of the Trump administration have already faced lawsuits, including the revocation of birthright citizenship, the acquisition of private information from the U.S. Treasury by Elon Musk and members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), withholding funding from the National Institutes of Health, and the dismissal of employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

