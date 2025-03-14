Tornado hits U.S. Southern California

Xinhua) 08:50, March 14, 2025

Workers remove debris after a tornado in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles, California, the United States, on March 13, 2025. A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

The EF0 tornado happened around 3:15 a.m. Pacific Time in Pico Rivera in Los Angeles County, and lasted about two minutes with the speed of winds up to about 136 kilometers per hour, according to NWS.

The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS.

Los Angeles County is likely to see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, with hazards including flash flooding, small hail and gusty winds, according to weather forecast.

A worker removes debris after a tornado in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles, California, the United States, on March 13, 2025. A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows a car damaged by a tornado in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles, California, the United States. A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

People work on a street after a tornado in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles, California, the United States, on March 13, 2025. A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Workers remove branches after a tornado in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles, California, the United States, on March 13, 2025. A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows a roof damaged by a tornado in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles, California, the United States. A tornado ripped through Los Angeles County, Southern California, early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. The tornado caused exterior damage to homes and cars, and snapped multiple trees, said NWS. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)