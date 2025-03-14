Europe against new U.S. tariffs, wine, spirits industry concerned

Xinhua) 08:11, March 14, 2025

PARIS, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Trump administration recently announced a 25-percent tariff on imports of steel, aluminum, and certain steel and aluminum-containing products from the European Union (EU). In response, the bloc announced on Wednesday a 50-percent tariff on American whisky.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 200-percent tariff on all wines, champagnes, and other alcoholic beverages from France and other EU member states unless the whisky tariff is lifted immediately.

France, one of the biggest European wine and spirits exporters, was among the first to respond. The wine and spirits sector is the country's third-largest revenue generator.

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin warned on Thursday that France would retaliate if Washington follows through on its tariff threat. "France remains determined to respond with the European Commission and our partners," He said on his X account, emphasizing that neither France nor the EU would give in to pressure.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine echoed the stance, saying that there would be an "immediate, firm, and appropriate" response if Washington enforces the new tariffs.

During a visit to South Africa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is open for negotiations with the U.S. over the tariff row, but stressed that the bloc will defend its interests.

Speaking to local media on Thursday, Luka Brkic, professor at Croatia's Libertas International University, cautioned that tariffs do no good to anyone, "least of all to the country that imposes them."

On Wednesday, the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) warned that the European wine and spirits sector remains highly vulnerable due to economic and geopolitical pressures.

At the European level, spiritsEUROPE, a representative body for European spirits producers, urged both sides to keep alcoholic beverages out of unrelated trade disputes.

The Irish Whisky Association also warned on Thursday that tariffs could have a severe impact on both businesses and consumers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)