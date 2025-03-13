U.S.-EU trade war helps no one: Slovak president

Xinhua) 10:10, March 13, 2025

BRATISLAVA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A trade war won't help anyone, and there's no winner in such a war, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said here Wednesday in response to the worsening trade relations between the United States and the European Union (EU).

Economies on both sides of the Atlantic will suffer at the end of it, he added in a post on social media, while commenting on the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on aluminum and steel imports to America and the retaliatory tariffs announced by the EU on imports of U.S. goods.

The EU will impose "counter-measures" on U.S. goods worth 26 billion euros (28.3 billion U.S. dollars) as of April 1, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)