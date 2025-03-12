Home>>
EU to respond to U.S. tariffs with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros from April 1
(Xinhua) 16:41, March 12, 2025
BRUSSELS, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission on Wednesday announced it will impose retaliatory tariffs on 26 billion euros (28 billion U.S. dollars) worth of U.S. goods from next month in response to U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on steel and aluminium imports.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
- U.S. tariffs "entirely unjustified:" Australian PM
- U.S. Texas measles outbreak climes to 223 cases
- U.S. alcohol products removed from shelves in Canada's British Columbia
- U.S. reverses extra 25 pct tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum
- Pro-Palestine protesters rally against Trump administration in New York City
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.