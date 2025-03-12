EU to respond to U.S. tariffs with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros from April 1

Xinhua) 16:41, March 12, 2025

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission on Wednesday announced it will impose retaliatory tariffs on 26 billion euros (28 billion U.S. dollars) worth of U.S. goods from next month in response to U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on steel and aluminium imports.

