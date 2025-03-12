U.S. alcohol products removed from shelves in Canada's British Columbia

Xinhua) 08:57, March 12, 2025

"Buy Canadian Instead" signs are placed on shelves at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.

The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An employee removes U.S. alcohol products from a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.

The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A shopper walks past a poster promoting local wine at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.

The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An employee places "Buy Canadian Instead" signs on a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.

The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An employee removes U.S. alcohol products from a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.

The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)