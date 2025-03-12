U.S. alcohol products removed from shelves in Canada's British Columbia
"Buy Canadian Instead" signs are placed on shelves at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.
The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
An employee removes U.S. alcohol products from a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.
The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A shopper walks past a poster promoting local wine at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.
The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
An employee places "Buy Canadian Instead" signs on a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.
The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
An employee removes U.S. alcohol products from a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2025.
The provincial government of British Columbia announced on Monday its decision to remove U.S. alcohol products from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch across the province, in response to tariffs and annexation threats from the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- US resumes aid to Ukraine as Kyiv endorses 30-day truce
- 3 killed after medical helicopter crashes in U.S. Mississippi
- Canada's Ontario hits U.S. with 25 pct electricity tax
- Ukrainian president, U.S. state secretary arrive in Saudi Arabia before high-stakes talks between delegations
- Rumormonger Australian 'think tank' ASPI suspends bogus 'research' on China as US funding cuts bite
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.