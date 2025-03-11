Home>>
3 killed after medical helicopter crashes in U.S. Mississippi
(Xinhua) 09:50, March 11, 2025
HOUSTON, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed after a medical helicopter crashed in Madison County in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi on Monday, killing all three people on board, local officials confirmed.
The victims included the pilot and two hospital staff members, local media reported.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center confirmed in a statement that no patients were on board at the time of the crash.
Madison County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter went down in a heavily wooded area.
Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Canada's Ontario hits U.S. with 25 pct electricity tax
- Ukrainian president, U.S. state secretary arrive in Saudi Arabia before high-stakes talks between delegations
- Rumormonger Australian 'think tank' ASPI suspends bogus 'research' on China as US funding cuts bite
- Trump doesn't rule out U.S. recession
- Musk, Rubio clash with Polish minister over Starlink use in Ukraine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.