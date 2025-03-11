Ukrainian president, U.S. state secretary arrive in Saudi Arabia before high-stakes talks between delegations

March 11, 2025

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia's western port city of Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency also confirmed the Ukrainian presidential plane's landing in Jeddah, saying that Zelensky was on board.

Earlier in the day, Saudi's Al-Arabiya TV reported that Zelensky is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later Monday.

"On Monday, I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman). After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners," the Kiev-based UNN news agency quoted Zelensky as saying on Friday.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes head of the president's office Andriy Yermak, deputy head of the president's office Pavlo Palisa, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that a meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations will be held in Jeddah this week.

Also on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah, Saudi's Al-Arabiya TV said in a separate report.

According to a previous statement by the U.S. State Department, Rubio will stay in Jeddah from Monday to Wednesday and meet with a Ukrainian delegation "to advance the President (Trump)'s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war." During his stay, Rubio will also meet with the Saudi crown prince.

The upcoming Ukraine-U.S. meeting, reportedly on Tuesday, follows a rare shouting match at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky in late February, leading to the cancellation of a bilateral minerals agreement and a subsequent suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

