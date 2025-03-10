Armed man shot by U.S. Secret Service near White House

Xinhua) 08:40, March 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Secret Service reported Sunday that its agents shot a man near the White House after an armed confrontation.

The agency said that officials encountered the man's car and located him nearby with a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation. The incident occurred just west of the White House.

"Earlier on Saturday, local police shared information about a suicidal individual who may be traveling to Washington DC from Indiana," the statement said.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel," the statement continued.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unknown. The incident is under investigation.

