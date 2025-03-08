U.S. additional tariffs on Chinese goods under pretext of fentanyl issue groundless: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:23, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the U.S.'s decision to impose an additional 20-percent tariff on imports from China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue is groundless.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a related query.

"It is typical protectionism, unilateralism and bullying practice," the spokesperson said, citing a recently released white paper titled "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances -- China's Contribution."

China urged the United States to correct its wrongdoings and to address its own fentanyl issue in an objective and rational way, instead of scapegoating others, the spokesperson added.

China released the white paper on Tuesday, which introduces the country's commitment, work and progress in controlling fentanyl-related substances.

The country has established complete legal and administrative systems for scheduled precursor chemicals, overseeing their production, sales, purchase, transportation, import and export, said the spokesperson.

To intensify the oversight of fentanyl-related substances exports, the Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Security, has enforced stringent export licensing requirements and international verification protocols for precursor chemicals, including five types of precursors of fentanyl-related substances, according to the spokesperson.

