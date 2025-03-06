Half of Finns do not trust U.S. as ally: Survey

Xinhua) 13:01, March 06, 2025

HELSINKI, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Half of Finland's population does not trust the United States (U.S.) as an ally, according to a survey published by Finnish newspaper Maaseudun Tulevaisuus on Wednesday.

The poll revealed that only 30 percent of Finns trust the U.S. as a reliable ally for Finland, while 20 percent remain uncertain.

The survey also highlighted stark political differences in opinion. Supporters of the right-wing populist Finns Party expressed the highest level of trust in the U.S., with 56 percent answering "yes" to the question and 29 percent responding "no".

Conversely, supporters of the Green Party and the Left Alliance were the most skeptical, with up to 70 percent saying they do not trust the U.S. as an ally.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 4, a period during which a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House ended in an argument.

A total of 1,011 people aged 18 to 79 from mainland Finland participated in the survey.

