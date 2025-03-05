U.S. CDC sends team to Texas to respond to measles outbreak
LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is on the ground in the U.S. state of Texas to respond to the growing measles outbreak, the agency said on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported an outbreak of measles in the South Plains region of Texas. Currently, 159 cases have been identified in the state since late January. Twenty-two of the patients have been hospitalized.
There has been one fatality in a school-aged child who lived in the outbreak area. The child was not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, according to Texas DSHS.
Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities, said Texas DSHS. The agency is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak.
"The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together -- parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation," said Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Photos
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
Related Stories
- Canada announces detailed counter tariff package against U.S.
- U.S. tariffs take toll on European economy
- Major U.S. retailer warns of price hikes amid tariff uncertainty
- Texas refugee service sues White House over immigrant resettlement funding
- Trump says won't "put up with" perceived Zelensky hesitancy about peace
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.