U.S. tariffs take toll on European economy
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
The U.S. has been making tariff moves unceasingly since the new administration took office. U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., as well as the threat of "reciprocal tariffs." Trump also said that he plans to impose tariffs on auto imports as well as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals shipped to the U.S. in early April.
The U.S. is doubling down on its "America First" policy, aggressively pushing protectionism and wielding tariffs even against its own allies. These measures will deal a heavy blow to Europe's economy and trade, hurting key industries like steel and automobiles, jeopardizing jobs, and deepening an already sluggish European economy.
To advance its own interests, the U.S. has repeatedly hit its allies with tariffs. This reckless approach will cause heavy losses for both itself and its trade partners, weakening global economic recovery and growth.
