Trump rules out immediate in-person talks with Zelensky after White House shouting match

Xinhua) 11:16, March 01, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out any chance of immediate in-person talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their tense shouting match at the White House on Friday.

"Well, he says he wants it now. He wants to come back right now. But I can't do that," Trump told reporters on Friday evening as he was leaving the White House to spend the weekend in Florida.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News on Friday night, Zelensky repeatedly said he would not apologize to Trump for the unexpected blowup between the two sides.

"I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I'm not sure that we did something bad," he said.

But he noted that this kind of spat "is not good for both sides."

Earlier in the day, a press conference at the White House where Trump and Zelensky were scheduled to sign the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was canceled, following the stunning clash between the two inside the Oval Office which ended with Zelensky leaving the meeting.

Shortly after the chaotic confrontation, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social, saying: "I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

For his part, Zelensky took to social media platform X and posted: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you (President Trump), Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Citing a White House official, media reported that Trump currently is not interested in revisiting or reviving the minerals deal.

