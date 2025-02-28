Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, wife found dead at U.S. New Mexico home

Xinhua) 11:22, February 28, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead Wednesday at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said Thursday.

"We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail," said the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in a statement, adding that "This is an active investigation, however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

The bodies of Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were each found lying on the floor in separate rooms of their Hyde Park-area home, and one of their three dogs was found dead in a closet, reported a local newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, citing a search warrant affidavit submitted by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies.

Investigators indicated both showed signs of having been dead for some time. Sheriff's deputies wrote there were no signs of either carbon monoxide poisoning or a gas leak at the home after testing by both firefighters and gas utility staff Wednesday, although the affidavit also suggests the possibility either happened, according to the report.

There are no immediate signs or indications of blunt force trauma, and the search warrant reportedly stated that "affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation."

Gene Hackman won Oscar award as Best Actor for "The French Connection" in 1972 and Best Supporting Actor for "Unforgiven" in 1993.

