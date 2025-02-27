Trump says Ukraine can "forget about" joining NATO

Xinhua) 13:06, February 27, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday Ukraine could "forget about" joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and he would try to get Ukraine as much land as possible from Russia.

"NATO, you can forget about it," Trump told reporters before convening a meeting of his cabinet members inside the White House.

"I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started," he said.

The president made the remarks when asked what concessions he would like to see at the negotiating table with Russia.

Trump, who has been trying to broker peace for the three-year conflict between Kiev and Moscow, also said that he will try to let Ukraine take back as much Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia as possible.

"We're going to do the best we can to make the best deal we can for both sides, but for Ukraine, we're going to try very hard to make a good deal so that they can get as much back as possible. We want to get as much back as possible," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was willing to step down as president if that would mean Ukraine could become a member of NATO.

