Tens of thousands of workers at University of California start strike

Xinhua) 10:40, February 27, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Tens of thousands of workers from two labor unions at the University of California (UC), a leading public research university system in the U.S. state of California, started a strike on Wednesday.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 (AFSCME 3299), which represents more than 37,000 service and patient care workers, said on its website that the two-day strike will occur at all ten UC campuses and five medical centers.

The labor union added that "University of California has illegally attempted to silence workers from protesting, leafleting, picketing, striking and expressing concerns about declining real wages and rising staff vacancies."

"Instead of addressing the decline in real wages that has fueled the staff exodus at UC Medical Centers and Campuses at the bargaining table, UC has chosen to illegally implement arbitrary rules aimed at silencing workers who are raising concerns while limiting their access to union representatives," said AFSCME Local 3299 President Michael Avant earlier this month in a news release.

Another union, the University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America 9119 (UPTE CWA 9119), which represents over 20,000 professional and technical employees, also announced a three-day strike, from Wednesday to Friday, "in response to UC's ongoing unfair labor practices."

Since June 2024, UPTE-represented healthcare, research, and technical professionals at the University of California have been fighting for a contract that will address the crisis of recruitment and retention crippling employees' work, according to the union.

UPTE said it filed a 490-page charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board last month, forcefully challenging dozens of UC's new rules.

The University of California said in a news release last week that it is disappointed that AFSCME and UPTE plan to strike.

"Both unions have chosen to focus their energy on strike preparation and amplifying misinformation rather than negotiating in good faith. We have offered each union meaningful, wage increases, health care premium reductions, and other offers to directly address the issues they've indicated are important to their members," said the university.

UC spokesperson Heather Hansen was quoted as saying by The Los Angeles Time on Wednesday that during a strike the university system "is prepared to make every effort to ensure the critical operations of the University system, which includes patient care, continue at a level of excellence that UC patients, students, faculty, and staff expect."

The report noted that among striking union members are lab technicians at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory at UC Davis, a lab critical to California's efforts to track and prevent bird flu as it spreads through cattle herds.

Striking workers also include operators of particle accelerators, mechanical technicians, radiation control technicians and other workers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, an energy research center that the university system manages on behalf of the federal government, said the report of the largest newspaper in the western United States.

