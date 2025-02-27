U.S., Japanese naval ships dock at Japan's Ishigaki port, sparking protests

TOKYO, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Navy's amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's training support ship Kurobe docked at Japan's Ishigaki port in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, despite local requests to refrain from using civilian facilities.

Local media reported that concerned about military presence in the area, many residents gathered near the port in the morning to protest, demanding the immediate departure of the ships.

Last week, local citizen groups held a rally opposing the docking plan. Both ships are scheduled to depart on Feb. 28.

Ishigaki Island does not host a U.S. military base, and its ports and airports are civilian facilities. However, since 2023, the U.S. military has docked ships there for three consecutive years.

In previous incidents, U.S. military aircraft have also made unannounced landings at local airports, impacting the lives of residents and raising widespread concerns.

