Fight at U.S. cheerleading championship triggers panic, injures 10

Xinhua) 09:56, March 03, 2025

HOUSTON, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A fight between two parents during the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-Star Championship in Dallas, Texas, led to panic and an evacuation, injuring 10 people and forcing the event to shut down temporarily, authorities said Saturday.

Dallas police confirmed there were no fatalities or gunfire involved in the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

The altercation between the two individuals caused several poles to fall, creating loud noises that caused chaos, police said.

The competition, which started on Friday, is set to resume on Sunday, said NCA officials.

The event attracts over 30,000 cheerleaders from 43 U.S. states and nine countries, according to the organization.

