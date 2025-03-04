Texas refugee service sues White House over immigrant resettlement funding

March 04, 2025

HOUSTON, March 3 (Xinhua) -- A refugee service in the U.S. state of Texas filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Trump administration, accusing the White House of "unlawfully" freezing more than 36 million U.S. dollars meant to help about 100,000 authorized immigrants in the state.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW), the parent organization for the Texas Office for Refugees, alleged that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. block funds to provide help to "those fleeing persecution in their home countries," according to a CCFW news release.

The aid group said that reimbursements to the agency have not resumed since the Trump administration rescinded a memo freezing all federal grant payments in late January.

"[M]any entities have received their federal funding in the weeks since the attempted funding freeze," the complaint reads. "CCFW has not been able to draw down any funds -- and has not received any indication why its funds remain frozen."

Catholic Charities has asked 14 times for funding and gotten no reply, the lawsuit states.

The funding covers the cost of services like workforce development, cash assistance, case management, and English classes for approximately 100,000 authorized immigrants across the state, according to the CCFW, which launched the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Monday's lawsuit suggests that the lack of payments has led to staff furloughs or layoffs at 24 of the 29 organizations in Texas that receive federal reimbursements for providing refugee support services, said a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

The U.S. government accepts refugees from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations after meticulous vetting, said the report, noting that Texas received just under 11,000 refugees in 2024, with most coming from Afghanistan, Venezuela or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Catholic Charities lawsuit is the latest in a growing list of court actions against the Trump administration. Last month, the U.S. Conference of Bishops sued the Trump administration over similar issues.

