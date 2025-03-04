Trump says 25 pct tariffs on Mexico, Canada to take effect "tomorrow"

Xinhua) 08:11, March 04, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

On Feb. 1, Trump signed an executive order to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, with a 10 percent tariff increase specifically for Canadian energy products.

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, March 4.

"Very importantly, tomorrow, tariffs, 25 percent on Canada and 25 percent on Mexico, and that'll start," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"What they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs," Trump said.

Trump also reiterated that the reciprocal tariffs will start on April 2.

On Feb. 3, Trump announced that the additional tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada would be deferred for one month, allowing more time for negotiations. According to this decision, the relevant tariff measures are set to take effect on March 4.

