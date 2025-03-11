Canada's Ontario hits U.S. with 25 pct electricity tax

Xinhua) 08:49, March 11, 2025

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows power lines leading from Sir Adam Beck Generating Stations of Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he will not hesitate to increase the charge or even shut off energy exports entirely should the trade war persist.

The additional tax will affect 1.5 million homes and businesses in Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

According to local media, the measure is likely to bring in up to 400,000 Canadian dollars (around 277,238 U.S. dollars) in revenue a day and add about 100 Canadian dollars (around 69 U.S. dollars) a month to some utility bills being paid by Americans in the three states.

"(U.S.) President Trump's tariffs are a disaster for the U.S. economy. They're making life more expensive for American families and businesses," Ford said in a statement.

Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario won't back down and will use every tool in the toolkit and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario, said Ford.

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows power lines leading from Sir Adam Beck Generating Stations of Canada and the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant of the United States in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows transmission towers at Sir Adam Beck Generating Stations of Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows the Sir Adam Beck Generating Stations of Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows power lines leading from Sir Adam Beck Generating Stations of Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People walk past the Ontario Power Generation Office Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 8, 2025. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows power lines leading from Sir Adam Beck Generating Stations of Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)