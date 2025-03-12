Funding bill heads to U.S. Senate as partial government shutdown looms large

Xinhua) 17:00, March 12, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to avert a partial government shutdown starting this weekend by funding federal agencies through September.

The bill was passed by the Republican-controlled House with a 217-213 vote. It still needs support from at least eight Democrats to be passed by the Senate and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump into law by Friday to avoid the potential shutdown.

"Big WIN for Republicans, and America, tonight. Congratulations to ALL!!!" Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Democrats are concerned that the spending bill will fuel the Trump administration's efforts to dramatically cut the government.

"It is not a simple stop-gap that keeps the lights on and the doors open. This is Republican leadership handing over the keys of the government, and a blank check to Elon Musk and to President Trump," said Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro.

On the other hand, despite Republicans' unanimous support to pass the continuing resolution, many of them were frustrated that spending was not slashed enough.

"It's a bad bill now, but we were painted in the corner," Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia said. "We don't have a better option right now. That's the horrible thing about that."

A continuing resolution temporarily funds the government in the absence of full appropriations bills, which should be passed annually before the start of a new federal fiscal year.

Congress frequently passes continuing resolutions when lawmakers are unable to agree on appropriations before a deadline.

Tuesday's bill is one of the biggest legislative tests so far of Trump's second term. The last time the U.S. Congress passed a short-term spending bill was last December, just hours before a government shutdown.

