Greenlandic leaders reject Trump's annexation remarks

Xinhua) 08:53, March 14, 2025

OSLO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Greenlandic political leaders have firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments on the potential annexation of Greenland, stressing the need for unity and a strong stance against external pressure.

During a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said he believes the United States would annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Rutte said that any discussion of Trump's intentions regarding Greenland fell outside his purview and that he did not want NATO to be involved in the matter.

Trump's statement was met with swift condemnation from Greenland's political leadership.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, chairman of Demokraatit and the leading figure in ongoing negotiations to form Greenland's next government, called Trump's remarks "inappropriate."

In a Facebook post, Nielsen urged Greenlanders to remain united against external pressure. "Trump's statement from the U.S. is inappropriate and once again shows that we must stand together in such situations," he wrote.

Incumbent Prime Minister Mute Egede also denounced Trump's comments, calling for an urgent meeting of Greenland's party leaders. "Once again, the American president has floated the idea of annexing us. I cannot, in any way, accept this," he wrote on social media.

Despite his expected departure from office following recent elections, Egede emphasized his responsibility in addressing the issue.

In Greenland's recent parliamentary elections, Demokraatit secured 29.9 percent of the vote, emerging as the largest party in the Inatsisartut.

